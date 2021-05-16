Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,465,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,288 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Synchrony Financial worth $100,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,325,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,434,413,000 after buying an additional 1,489,575 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $231,301,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,576,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,549,000 after buying an additional 917,853 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,437,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,484,000 after buying an additional 915,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,265,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,761,000 after buying an additional 78,852 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYF shares. TheStreet raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.86.

In related news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYF opened at $46.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.79.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

