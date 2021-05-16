Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,197,284 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 514,609 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 2.9% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Facebook worth $647,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,822,000. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,796 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 15,977 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,276 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total transaction of $345,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total value of $11,528,942.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,840,372 shares of company stock worth $543,294,071 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $315.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.80. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.12 and a 52-week high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.87.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

