Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,742 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of ResMed worth $78,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,587,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in ResMed by 235.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 501,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,514,000 after buying an additional 351,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ResMed by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,521,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,874,136,000 after buying an additional 240,047 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in ResMed by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 780,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,002,000 after buying an additional 220,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. increased its position in ResMed by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 361,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,900,000 after buying an additional 172,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.71.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $462,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,023,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $199,981.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,464,622.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,832 shares of company stock worth $4,484,116 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $195.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.30. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.16 and a twelve month high of $224.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. Analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

