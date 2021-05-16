Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 538,672 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,079 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Target worth $106,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 7,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Target stock opened at $211.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.46. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $114.23 and a 1 year high of $217.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.00.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.