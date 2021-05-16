Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $100.17 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,276,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,273 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $100,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5,792.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 36,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 35,857 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 119,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 130,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,212,000 after acquiring an additional 17,079 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $74.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $90.63 billion, a PE ratio of 100.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $99.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.60.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $4,429,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,866,589.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $6,669,584.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 329,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,723,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,782 shares of company stock valued at $32,480,713 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.63.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

