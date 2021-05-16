Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $65.84 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,619,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 159,733 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Fidelity National Financial worth $65,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 6.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 166,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after buying an additional 37,020 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after buying an additional 23,472 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,152,000. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

In related news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $414,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,660.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $4,578,355.20. Insiders have sold a total of 478,055 shares of company stock worth $20,118,285 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FNF opened at $47.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.40. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $47.19.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

