Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $68.38 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 887,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440,903 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $68,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

MRK opened at $78.29 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $198.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

