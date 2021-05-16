Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $85.70 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 107,490 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of ServiceNow worth $85,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 807.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after buying an additional 17,590 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,474,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 12,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,746,000 after buying an additional 8,546 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total transaction of $542,107.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,933,265.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,019 shares of company stock worth $9,770,512. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Macquarie raised their price target on ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.55.

ServiceNow stock opened at $460.33 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $352.07 and a 12-month high of $598.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $515.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $526.09. The stock has a market cap of $90.89 billion, a PE ratio of 130.41, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

