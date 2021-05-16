Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $99.01 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 493.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,792 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,811 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $99,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 165 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 11.3% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $97,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.5% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,209.8% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 13,281 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,267 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.90.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix stock opened at $493.37 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $397.86 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $522.09 and its 200-day moving average is $519.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $218.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.58, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

