Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 702,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,977 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Activision Blizzard worth $65,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 68,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.2% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 40,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.9% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 11.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 82,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 244,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,762,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 2,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $187,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 and have sold 87,253 shares valued at $8,163,413. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $93.35 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.59 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.09 and a 200-day moving average of $90.09. The firm has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ATVI. Citigroup boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.64.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

