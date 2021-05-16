Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 70.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,231 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Anthem worth $91,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 11.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 151,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.0% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 406,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 103.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,665,000 after purchasing an additional 136,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $393.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $374.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.77. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 23.25%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANTM. Stephens lifted their target price on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.65.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at $20,792,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.