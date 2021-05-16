Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 365,605 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Motorola Solutions worth $68,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,555,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 664,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,950,000 after buying an additional 640,605 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,235,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,061,000 after buying an additional 531,754 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $63,182,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 319.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 397,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,544,000 after acquiring an additional 302,509 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.54.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $201.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.34 and a 52-week high of $203.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.51.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,268 shares of company stock worth $1,826,119 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

