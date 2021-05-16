Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,799 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of The Hershey worth $77,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $220,190,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Hershey by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,091,000 after purchasing an additional 741,318 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Hershey by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,398,000 after purchasing an additional 261,391 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in The Hershey by 363.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 275,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,910,000 after purchasing an additional 215,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in The Hershey by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 692,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,533,000 after purchasing an additional 198,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hershey alerts:

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.26, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,542,252.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,926 shares of company stock worth $2,914,171 over the last quarter. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY opened at $171.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.56. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $125.50 and a one year high of $173.64. The company has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.