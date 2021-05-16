Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 68,943 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,943 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Kimberly-Clark worth $79,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.31.

NYSE KMB opened at $134.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.66. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 66.18%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.