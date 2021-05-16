Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 4,584.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,560,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,506,057 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of News worth $65,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NWSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in News in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,780,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in News in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,005,000. 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth $35,122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth $20,856,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of News by 47.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,256,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,378,000 after buying an additional 727,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $26.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. News Co. has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.39.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NWSA shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. News presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

