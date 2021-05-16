Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 135,037 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 451,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 135,037 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.1% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of NVIDIA worth $241,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 13.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,900,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 18.9% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,308,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Finally, Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.84.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $569.72 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $314.96 and a 52-week high of $648.57. The stock has a market cap of $354.58 billion, a PE ratio of 93.24, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $581.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $546.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

