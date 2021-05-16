Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 253,925 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,629,111 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 253,925 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.62% of PulteGroup worth $85,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBW Capital LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $5,244,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in PulteGroup by 5.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 21.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 259,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,582,000 after acquiring an additional 45,778 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $1,401,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 2.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 362,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,027,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $58.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.52. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.74 and a 52-week high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

PHM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.46.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.