Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 36,688 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 36,688 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $82,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,419,371,000 after purchasing an additional 448,585 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,637 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,945,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,245,613,000 after purchasing an additional 450,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,883,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,532,901,000 after purchasing an additional 35,878 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $209.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.50. The firm has a market cap of $566.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $196.70 and a twelve month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BABA. Mizuho raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Benchmark cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

