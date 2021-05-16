Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 36,688 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 36,688 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $82,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,419,371,000 after purchasing an additional 448,585 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,637 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,945,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,245,613,000 after purchasing an additional 450,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,883,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,532,901,000 after purchasing an additional 35,878 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $209.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.50. The firm has a market cap of $566.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $196.70 and a twelve month high of $319.32.
Several research firms have weighed in on BABA. Mizuho raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Benchmark cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.
Alibaba Group Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
