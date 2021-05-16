Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 56,499 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,499 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of AON worth $66,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AON by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,605,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,354,000 after acquiring an additional 189,358 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,512,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,164,542,000 after acquiring an additional 14,408 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,433,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,660,000 after acquiring an additional 81,994 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,248,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,076,000 after acquiring an additional 64,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in AON by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,242,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,824,000 after buying an additional 13,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.00.

NYSE AON opened at $254.24 on Friday. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $177.21 and a 52-week high of $260.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.61 and a 200-day moving average of $218.63. The company has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. AON’s payout ratio is 22.25%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

