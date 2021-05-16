Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 66,717 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,717 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Dollar General worth $73,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

DG opened at $206.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

DG has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.54.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

