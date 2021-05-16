Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 776,950 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,615,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776,950 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.0% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of The Procter & Gamble worth $218,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $3,679,005,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 61.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,053,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,233,000 after buying an additional 2,694,674 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,500,525,000 after buying an additional 1,964,987 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,678,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,079,000 after buying an additional 1,855,879 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 356.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,084,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,968,000 after buying an additional 1,627,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $138.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.39. The company has a market capitalization of $337.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $111.43 and a 1-year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 107,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $13,743,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 308,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,656,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,282,873 shares of company stock worth $306,539,932. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

