Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 81,557 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 757,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 81,557 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Garmin worth $99,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GRMN. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in shares of Garmin by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 14,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Garmin by 74.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Garmin by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Garmin by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $140.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $76.51 and a 1-year high of $145.20.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.57.

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $926,480.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $853,676.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,908 shares of company stock worth $3,035,579. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

