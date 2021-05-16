Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 8,873 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,873 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Allegion worth $74,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Allegion by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Allegion by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

ALLE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Longbow Research raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.14.

Allegion stock opened at $140.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $92.04 and a 1-year high of $144.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.