LSV Asset Management Acquires Shares of 14,800 Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Hologic by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Hologic by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Hologic by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 215,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,714,000 after buying an additional 88,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $63.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.61. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.19 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

HOLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

