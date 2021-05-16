LSV Asset Management Cuts Stake in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,931 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.61% of Northeast Bank worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Northeast Bank by 304.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Northeast Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Northeast Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Northeast Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Northeast Bank by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Northeast Bank alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northeast Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ NBN opened at $28.46 on Friday. Northeast Bank has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.30.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($2.03).

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.58%.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank provides personal and business banking services in Maine, the United States. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.