LSV Asset Management Decreases Stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,065 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.48% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 22,851.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 22,394 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 19,530 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 75,000 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,272.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Stockton sold 213,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,414,071.72. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

NYSE:BHR opened at $5.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average is $5.27. The firm has a market cap of $267.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $7.45.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.48. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 19.42%. Equities analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

