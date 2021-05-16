LSV Asset Management Decreases Stake in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) by 54.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.05% of Navistar International worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Navistar International in the 4th quarter worth $5,159,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,697,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Navistar International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,103,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Navistar International by 237.5% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 39,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 28,023 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 4,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $210,026.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,515 shares in the company, valued at $330,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Navistar International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Navistar International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.64.

NAV opened at $44.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 2.12. Navistar International Co. has a twelve month low of $22.18 and a twelve month high of $45.25.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Navistar International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Navistar International Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

