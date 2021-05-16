LSV Asset Management Grows Position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.12% of Costamare worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMRE. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costamare during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costamare during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Costamare during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Costamare during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Costamare during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

CMRE stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.81 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.76. Costamare Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $11.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it had a fleet of 77 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 555,810 twenty foot equivalent units, including 1 vessel under construction and 4 second hand vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

