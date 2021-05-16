LSV Asset Management Grows Position in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) by 130.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,375 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.68% of PCB Bancorp worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 55,049 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in PCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 192.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 28,538 shares during the period. 32.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PCB Bancorp news, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 4,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $59,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 7,402 shares of company stock valued at $110,018 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PCB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on PCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised PCB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCB opened at $16.45 on Friday. PCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.82. The company has a market capitalization of $254.94 million, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.92.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PCB Bancorp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

