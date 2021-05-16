LSV Asset Management Has $1.58 Million Position in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 29,754 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.26% of Lydall worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Lydall in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Lydall by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Lydall by 243.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Lydall in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lydall in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert B. Junker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Lydall from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of LDL stock opened at $37.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day moving average of $31.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Lydall, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $42.06. The company has a market capitalization of $677.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 3.06.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. Lydall had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%.

Lydall Profile

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

