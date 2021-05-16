LSV Asset Management Has $1.94 Million Stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.06% of Independent Bank Group worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBTX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,633,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,769,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,687,000 after buying an additional 327,744 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,232,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,645,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after buying an additional 45,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IBTX shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.21.

IBTX opened at $75.47 on Friday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.93 and a twelve month high of $80.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.85.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.20%.

In other news, CEO David R. Brooks sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James P. Tippit sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $48,418.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,123 shares of company stock valued at $8,764,094 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

