LSV Asset Management Has $2.05 Million Stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 159.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 97,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.25% of Photronics worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Photronics in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Photronics alerts:

Shares of PLAB opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $818.30 million, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.94. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $13.56.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $152.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.05 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 5.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Photronics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In related news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,699.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.