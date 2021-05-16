LSV Asset Management Increases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,100 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM opened at $130.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.89 and its 200 day moving average is $142.92.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

