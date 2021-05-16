LSV Asset Management Invests $1.46 Million in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.10% of Textainer Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 134.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. 35.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on TGH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Textainer Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of TGH stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $31.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.16.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. Textainer Group had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 4.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.