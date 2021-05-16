LSV Asset Management Makes New Investment in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 390.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ABM Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $1,325,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $414,161.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,283 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $53.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2,671.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $29.76 and a 52-week high of $55.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.82.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.40. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

