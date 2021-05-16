LSV Asset Management Purchases Shares of 45,608 Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000. LSV Asset Management owned 0.11% of Phibro Animal Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAHC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Shares of PAHC opened at $27.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $28.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.74.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 23.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Phibro Animal Health Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.