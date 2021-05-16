LSV Asset Management Reduces Holdings in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.34% of West Bancorporation worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in West Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in West Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in West Bancorporation by 309.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in West Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in West Bancorporation by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTBA stock opened at $27.81 on Friday. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $27.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.39 million, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day moving average of $22.12.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Equities analysts forecast that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $121,250.00. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

West Bancorporation Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

