LSV Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,839 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 5,563 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.51% of Timberland Bancorp worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,361 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 15,271 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Timberland Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $907,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 261,717 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,648 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,567 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 108,411 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrea M. Clinton sold 1,000 shares of Timberland Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dean J. Brydon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $142,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,903 shares of company stock valued at $693,221. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

TSBK opened at $29.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.35. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.17.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.45 million for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 33.35%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

