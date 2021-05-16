LSV Asset Management Sells 10,400 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $2,717,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $1,466,000. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 140,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

STL stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $26.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.31.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $253.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

In related news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $632,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,400.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $101,257.52. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,426 shares of company stock worth $997,557. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on STL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Hovde Group raised Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sterling Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.