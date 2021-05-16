LSV Asset Management Sells 1,400 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,438.5% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $166.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.51. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $88.48 and a 52-week high of $167.25. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTB. Barclays lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.29.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

