LSV Asset Management Sells 153,900 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 75.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.10% of The Buckle worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Buckle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in The Buckle in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Buckle in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in The Buckle by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $45.26 on Friday. The Buckle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $46.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.23.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.41 million. The Buckle had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 13.07%. The Buckle’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Buckle, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from The Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. The Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 61.68%.

In other The Buckle news, CFO Thomas B. Heacock sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $158,495.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,906,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas B. Heacock sold 6,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $296,063.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,051,690.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,020. Corporate insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

