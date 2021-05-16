LSV Asset Management Sells 26,000 Shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.90% of Townsquare Media worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Townsquare Media in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Townsquare Media in the first quarter valued at about $2,820,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Townsquare Media in the first quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Townsquare Media by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 18,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Townsquare Media in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. 44.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

In related news, Director David Quick sold 1,595,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $10,209,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSQ stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $12.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average is $8.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 43.84% and a negative return on equity of 64.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.