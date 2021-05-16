LSV Asset Management Sells 3,100 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.05% of United Natural Foods worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 109,348 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 170.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 243,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 33,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $37.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.15 and its 200 day moving average is $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $41.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.51.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 15.85%. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven Spinner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,545,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $379,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,909 shares of company stock worth $3,545,378 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNFI shares. MKM Partners increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

