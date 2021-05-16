LSV Asset Management Sells 800 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $246.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $289.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $140.02 and a one year high of $309.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $256.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,998 shares of company stock valued at $68,128,083. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Macquarie raised their price target on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.