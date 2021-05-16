LSV Asset Management Sells 8,000 Shares of Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,427 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.61% of Premier Financial Bancorp worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Premier Financial Bancorp by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Premier Financial Bancorp by 318.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Premier Financial Bancorp by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Premier Financial Bancorp by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in Premier Financial Bancorp by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 117,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. 31.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Premier Financial Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PFBI stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average of $15.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $19.30. The company has a market capitalization of $281.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

Premier Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides community banking services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, NOW, savings, money market, club, individual retirement, and overdraft protection accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.