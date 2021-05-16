LSV Asset Management Sells 973,755 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 97.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 973,755 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.06% of Brinker International worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EAT. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 61.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on EAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.85.

In other Brinker International news, Director Harriet Edelman sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $316,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,039.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $141,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,942.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 291,724 shares of company stock worth $20,223,698. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International stock opened at $63.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.58. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $78.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 111.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

