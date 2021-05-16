LSV Asset Management Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,340 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $589.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,184.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $682.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $671.36. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JMP Securities cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.93.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total value of $1,035,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,958,164.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total value of $972,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,804,797.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,153 shares of company stock valued at $79,086,769. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

