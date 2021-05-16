LSV Asset Management Trims Stake in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.15% of Univest Financial worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UVSP. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 243.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 63,044 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,360,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Beebe bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.51 per share, with a total value of $66,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $172,315. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director K Leon Moyer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $28,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,015 shares of company stock worth $180,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Univest Financial from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of UVSP opened at $29.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Univest Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $30.14. The company has a market cap of $857.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.09.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.51. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 13.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Univest Financial Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

