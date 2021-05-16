LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Holdings in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.42% of Horizon Technology Finance worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 32,601 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 19,222 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 22,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HRZN. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.88.

NASDAQ HRZN opened at $16.23 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.87. The firm has a market cap of $319.07 million, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $13.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 million. On average, analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.95%.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $40,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,112.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.