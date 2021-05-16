Lunyr (LUN) Hits Market Cap of $961,494.53

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 16th. Lunyr has a market cap of $961,494.53 and approximately $5,731.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lunyr coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000860 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Lunyr has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lunyr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00088706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003471 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00020768 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $535.12 or 0.01099220 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00064469 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00113659 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00063768 BTC.

About Lunyr

Lunyr (CRYPTO:LUN) is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Buying and Selling Lunyr

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lunyr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lunyr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.